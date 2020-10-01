No. 1 Clemson, Virginia in rematch of ACC championship game

(AP) - No. 1 Clemson looks to move to 3-0 for a sixth straight season and win its fifth consecutive game over Virginia when the teams meet Saturday night.

The Tigers took the last meeting 10 months ago with a 62-17 victory in the ACC Championship game.

Clemson set a record for most points and yards (617) in a league title contest.

The Tigers have many of those playmakers back including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. The Cavaliers won their opener last week, forcing seven turnovers in a victory over Duke.

