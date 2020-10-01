Advertisement

New shaved snow business hits the sweet spot in North Augusta

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re craving something sweet, a new spot in North Augusta is serving up just the thing.

If you’re taking a ride down Georgia Avenue, you probably noticed the place: Vampire Penguin.

“It’s something that Augusta and the CSRA have never had before,” said co-owner Ryan Moseley.

When you walk inside and take a look at the menu, you may be expecting a familiar taste.

But that’s just not the case. What appears to look like frozen yogurt or even ice cream is actually shaved snow.

“We make all of our flavors in-house, and each dessert is shaved and topped to order,” said co-owner Jeannette Moseley.

Vampire Penguin has only been open for three weeks, and the owners say they’ve already had to order another freezer and triple their product order.

They say it’s fulfilling to be able to bring something unique to the community.

“It’s not really what people say; it’s the expression on their face when they turn their heads and their eyes get big,” Ryan Moseley said.

“I’ll say: How did you enjoy your dessert? ‘I have never had anything like this before.’”

They say the treats are gluten-free, vegan-friendly and have four times less sugar and calories than frozen yogurt and ice cream.

“Vampire Penguin is so delicious, it should not exist — just like a vampire penguin,” Jeannette Moseley said.

