New anti-trafficking hotline created in Ga.

There is a new statewide resource to report information related to human trafficking cases.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a new statewide resource to report information related to human trafficking cases.

Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp joined the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking on Wednesday to announce the creation of a statewide anti-trafficking hotline.

“The launch of this hotline is great news for our state,” Kemp said. “It’s going to allow all Georgians to play a critical role in advocating for those who are at risk and those who have been sexually exploited, increasing our capacity to address human trafficking in every community across the state.”

The hotline is available to answer questions, receive timely assistance, and provide information to law enforcement, according to the Governor’s Office.

Any Georgian with information or suspicions of human trafficking should call the statewide hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842). Trained law enforcement agents, advocates, and first responders are available 24/7 to answer calls, according to the Governor’s Office.

“This hotline will be a direct link for anyone seeking help or to make a report to be connected to the correct resource,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said. “The coalition is taking a holistic approach to combatting the plague of human trafficking, and the GBI is proud to be a partner in that fight.”

The Governor’s Office states the CJCC is able to fund this effort through awards received from the Bureau of Justice Associate and the Office for Victims of Crime. BJA awarded CJCC $800,000 for the Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking to provide leadership, direction, and best practices in the response to all forms of human trafficking in Georgia. OVC awarded CJCC $900,000 to support direct services to all human trafficking victims.

