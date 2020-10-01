2 more crashes reported this morning at site of wreck that killed deputies

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the third morning in a row, there were vehicle crashes today on eastbound Interstate 20 at the Grovetown exit.

Like the other crashes this week, the ones this morning happened on eastbound I-20 at Exit 190 to Lewiston Road.

The wrecks were reported around the same time as each other, 8:12 a.m., according to Columbia County dispatchers. One of them involved injuries but the other one did not.

At least one of the wrecks was on the shoulder and the Georgia Department of Transportation reported that no lanes were blocked.

These were just the latest wrecks at a location on the interstate that’s become notorious in recent days.

Although roadwork was scheduled there on Tuesday at the time of the fatal crash and roadwork signs were visible there on Wednesday, no such signs were visible to News 12 today, although there were some around mile marker 174.

An eastbound crash at Exit 190 on Tuesday killed two Fulton County deputies , and one on Wednesday hurt two females, one of whom suffered back and neck injuries .

The location is on a stretch of I-20 where crashes are common.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents between Exit 190 and Exit 175 since September 2017. Five were fatal, including three in just the past two weeks.

Nearly a quarter of them were at Exit 190.

