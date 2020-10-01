MISSING: Richmond County deputies seek 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old.

The agency issued this description and statement this morning:

Kayleigh Allen

16 years old

5′06″ in / 140 lbs

Black hair, Brown eyes

CASE#: 2020-269110

Kayleigh Allen was last seen at 1:36 A.M. on 10/01/2020 leaving her residence on the 600 block of Fairhope Street on foot. Kayleigh Allen was last seen wearing a black tank top, black and red checkered shorts, and no shoes. Kayleigh Allen is partial deaf in both ears and is without her hearing aids.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.

