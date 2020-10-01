Join the Augusta GreenJackets for a socially distant movie night at SRP Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Green Jackets hosts 2nd Dugout Theater Movie Experience at SRP Park for the community to enjoy a Halloween family fun movie on the field.

The event will be held at the dugout field of SRP Park on October 16. The movie, a showing of 'Hocus Pocus’ is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

The event is in partnership with Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO, TaxSlayer and BeStill Displays.

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Kids are encouraged to dress up and will receive a GreenJacket Candy Package upon entrance to SRP Park.

Capacity will be limited in accordance with CDC guidelines.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com and will be emailed following the purchase. All members in the party should all arrive at the same time. No refunds or exchanges.

Attendees can choose one of two packages available:

Family Space: $20 Includes 10′ x 10′ space for up to 4 family members.

Mega Family Space: $40 includes 10′ x 20′ space for up to 8 family members.

FOOD AND CONCESSIONS

Concessions will be available for Dugout Theater for guests to purchase candy and other ballpark fare. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

Available for concession add-ons are:

Family Snack Pack: $20 for 4 Boxes of Popcorn and 4 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

Jumbo Snack Pack: $40 for 8 Boxes of Popcorn (85 oz.) and 8 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

PARKING INFORMATION

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Hotel Deck. The first two hours are free, $3.00 for three hours, and $1.00 for each additional hour. For more information regarding parking for SRP Park events, going online to the SRP Parking Information page.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines.

If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.

SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene.

