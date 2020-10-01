‘It’s the simple things’: SC Police return stolen rocking chair to elderly woman

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.

Police said the woman’s rocking chair, a gift from her deceased sister, was stolen from her front porch Monday night.

After reviewing cameras, police closed in on the suspect, who in turn shared the location of the rocking chair.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley and other officers returned the heirloom to the woman Wednesday evening.

Police said returning the rocking chair “meant the world” to the woman.

“It’s the simple things and smiles that this gesture brought that reminded us why we became officers and serve this City in the first place,” a Facebook post from Loris police stated.

