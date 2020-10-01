Advertisement

‘It’s the simple things’: SC Police return stolen rocking chair to elderly woman

The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.
The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.(WMBF News)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.

Police said the woman’s rocking chair, a gift from her deceased sister, was stolen from her front porch Monday night.

After reviewing cameras, police closed in on the suspect, who in turn shared the location of the rocking chair.

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley and other officers returned the heirloom to the woman Wednesday evening.

Police said returning the rocking chair “meant the world” to the woman.

“It’s the simple things and smiles that this gesture brought that reminded us why we became officers and serve this City in the first place,” a Facebook post from Loris police stated.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

News

Hundreds break social distance mandates after USC game

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.

News

Wedding venues seeing business bounce back after impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many businesses are trying to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

News

2 more crashes reported this morning at site of wreck that killed deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
For the third morning in a row, there were vehicle crashes on eastbound Interstate 20 at the Grovetown exit.

Latest News

News

New anti-trafficking hotline created in Ga.

Updated: 2 hours ago
There is a new statewide resource to report information related to human trafficking cases.

News

Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Due to a line break, the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department issues a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill except Furey Plantation.

News

MISSING: Richmond County deputies seek 16-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen.

News

Denmark-Olar schools closed today due to water problem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Due to an emergency with the city’s water system, the Denmark-Olar school district will be closed today.

News

Application period ending for S.C. pandemic rental aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Applications are closing for a program that can provide assistance of up to $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment.

News

South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina and Georgia officials are hoping for economic boosts from additional NASCAR Cup Series races.