Hundreds break social distance mandates after USC game

Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.

Columbia Police told The State newspaper Wednesday that three citations and four warnings were issued to residences that house some USC students.

Police say the largest gathering was at Reign Living at the Stadium apartment complex near the Gamecocks' Williams-Brice stadium, where about 300 people got together after the game.

Columbia police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons says property owners were also cited for the social distancing violation. Timmons also said university police were notified if a student was involved in the violations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

