Advertisement

Help Golden Harvest provide 300 thousand meals with virtual campaign

By Nick Proto
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Millions have gone hungry since the pandemic started, so the Golden Harvest Food Bank’s annual campaign comes at a crucial time.

“We’re going to scare away hunger because there is a bigger need than we’ve ever seen this year.”

You just heard it. Golden Harvest is kicking off ‘It’s Spooky To Be Hungry’ food drive campaign. This year is looking a lot different because it’s a virtual drive, but organizers are still setting steep goals.

Impacts from COVID-19 mean that food insecurity has risen by 41 percent in the community, and 1 in 5 people in the CSRA now struggle with hunger.
Impacts from COVID-19 mean that food insecurity has risen by 41 percent in the community, and 1 in 5 people in the CSRA now struggle with hunger.((Source: Golden Harvest Food Bank))

Officials at Golden Harvest tell us they’ve seen a 20 percent increase in need since the pandemic began. October 1 brought the start of the 28th annual ‘It’s Spooky To Be Hungry’ campaign in order to fight food insecurity in our area.

A study from Feeding America says before COVID-19, food insecurity was at the lowest it has been since the 2008 recession, with about 37 million people who were food insecure.

The same study projects that number has risen to more than 54 million because of the pandemic.

“Families that thought they were going to be furloughed for a few weeks, then a few months, are finding there aren’t jobs to go back to,” Christina Alexander, marketing coordinator for Golden Harvest, said.

All but one of our Georgia counties have at least a 20 percent food insecurity rate. That’s up from 2018, when none of our counties were above 20 percent.

Saluda has the lowest rate among our South Carolina counties at 15 percent. In 2018, they were at just 10 percent.

“Whether they’ve been here before or whether it’s their first-time receiving food,” Alexander said. “They’re surprised that there’s something like this, and they’re so grateful that there is.”

But the pandemic has taken its toll on the food bank itself. As food insecurity has gone up around the region, so has the cost for Golden Harvest

“We’re having to spend 30 percent more a month on our food costs,” Alexander explained.

She says the goal for this year’s campaign is $100,000, that’s 20 percent more than they usually raise to meet the increased need. That money would help provide 300 thousand meals for families in need in our area.

“Our community has always come out and shown up and shown up hard when we asked them,” Alexander said.

If you would like to help out with the virtual drive, you can find a full list of options about ‘It’s Spooky To Be Hungry’ food drive campaign.

Golden Harvest will be accepting online donations all month, and on October 24, you can bring nonperishable food items to one of their collection sites across the area.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New shaved snow business hits the sweet spot in North Augusta

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Open for only three weeks, Vampire Penguin has already had to order another freezer and triple its product order.

Community

Join the Augusta GreenJackets for a socially distant movie night at SRP Park

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Augusta Green Jackets hosts 2nd Dugout Theater Movie Experience at SRP Park for the community to enjoy a Halloween family fun movie on the field.

Community

Run now, and taco later with new virtual Augusta race

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Augusta Sports Council is excited to announce the creation of the new virtual race, Run Now, Tacos Later 10K/5K.

News

Deadline nears for Augusta Regional Airport art submissions

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Two- and three-dimensional artists are welcome to submit applications for their work to be displayed at Augusta Regional Airport.

Latest News

News

Augusta, Aiken County are both taking on eyesores

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Six-hundred pounds of trash are now off the streets in Aiken County, and cleanup plans are in the works for Augusta.

News

Steed’s Dairy opens with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
After being closed all year due to the pandemic--Steed’s Dairy opened this weekend just in time for Fall fun.

Community

Community invited to join in Augusta safety briefing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
|
By Staff
City leaders are inviting the community to join in a town hall information briefing to discuss public safety on September 30.

News

CSRA Walk for Water goes virtual on October 3

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The annual event, which brings awareness and funds to support the 2.1 billion people around the world that lack access to safe water, has been converted to a virtual walk.

News

Satisfy your international hunger right at home in Augusta

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
It’s easy to fall into a routine of eating the same food from the same places. But if you’re looking for something new, Augusta is highlighting local places where you can get authentic, international food.

Community

Explore wildlife with the new Georgia & Wildlife Trails site and app

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Seeing wildlife while exploring historic sites along Georgia’s coast just got easier.