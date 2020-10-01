Advertisement

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is officially the nominee to take over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is officially the nominee to take over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court.(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

The judge is President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

The Republican senators will play a role in the confirmation process, as the Senate must approve nominees to the court. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says he hopes his committee will approve the nomination by the week of Oct. 26, setting up a final confirmation vote on the Senate floor one week before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Perdue and Loeffler met with the nominee on Wednesday.

Loeffler’s statement

From left: Sen Kelly Loeffler and Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
From left: Sen Kelly Loeffler and Judge Amy Coney Barrett.(WRDW)

"It was an honor to meet with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Our discussion reaffirmed my commitment to supporting her consequential nomination to the United States Supreme Court. It is clear to me that Judge Barrett is an originalist with deep reverence for the Constitution whose record makes it evident that she will apply the law as it was written. She’s also an inspiring role model as a wife, mother, scholar and an accomplished jurist.

Perdue’s statement

From left: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Sen. David Perdue.
From left: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Sen. David Perdue.(WRDW)

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an exceptional Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her impeccable record, combined with her strong character and work ethic, has earned her bipartisan praise from the legal community. Judge Barrett’s opinions have been fair, impartial, and guided by the law as written. Senate Democrats have already made brazen attempts to smear Judge Barrett’s good name and engage in baseless personal attacks. As we move forward with the confirmation process, I urge my Democrat colleagues to treat Judge Barrett with the respect she deserves. Let’s not forget, Judge Barrett was previously confirmed by this body with bipartisan support, and she once again has my strongest support.”

