Advertisement

GA officers say ‘put down your phones’ ahead of driving crackdown

Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on October 5. Source: MGN
Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on October 5. Source: MGN(WVLT)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on October 5.

According to the release, state and local law enforcement officers across Georgia will join a week-long nationwide enforcement effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has designated October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is defined as “any activity that takes a person’s attention away from driving, such as talking to passengers, eating, adjusting the radio, and grooming.”

However, using a cell phone is one of the biggest distractions for drivers since it diverts attention from the road for longer periods of time, and increases the chances of being in a crash.

DISTRACTED DRIVING STATISTICS

  • According to NHTSA, there were 2,841 people killed and approximately 400,000 injured in distracted driving related
  • crashes in the United States in 2018.
  • Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2018 were reported as distracted at the time of the crash, and eight percent of drivers 15-19 years of age who were involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crash.
  • The overall number of traffic deaths in Georgia has decreased since the state implemented a hands-free law in 2018.
  • According to NHTSA, the 1,504 traffic deaths in 2018 were a two percent decrease from the 1,540 people who were killed in traffic crashes in 2016. However, the number of people killed in traffic crashes in 2018 represented a 32 percent increase over a five-year period.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC governor says he’ll lift restaurant capacity restrictions ‘soon’

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Thursday he plans to lift some restrictions on restaurants “soon.”

News

SC looks to help save firefighter lives with new law offering benefits

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
A new South Carolina law just signed this week will help firefighters battling cancer.

News

Report: VA patient died from blood clot after being restrained

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Veterans Administration inspector general’s office continues to probe after a patient at Charlie Norwood VA in Augusta died.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Thanks to donors, reward rises in I-20 death of tow truck driver

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The reward has been increased to $12,000 for information leading to the arrest of a hit-and-run driver who killed a tow truck driver two weeks ago on Interstate 20 near Thomson.

News

Mother, daughter found dead in Aiken County; one detained

Updated: 3 hours ago
This afternoon, Aiken County deputies are investigating the suspicious deaths of a mother and daughter at a home in rural Aiken.

News

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.

News

Army Corps collecting fees again at sites in region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting fees at its day use recreation areas in the Savannah District, which includes the CSRA.