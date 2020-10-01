GA officers say ‘put down your phones’ ahead of driving crackdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are warning drivers to put down their phones before a statewide distracted driving crackdown begins on October 5.

According to the release, state and local law enforcement officers across Georgia will join a week-long nationwide enforcement effort led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has designated October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is defined as “any activity that takes a person’s attention away from driving, such as talking to passengers, eating, adjusting the radio, and grooming.”

However, using a cell phone is one of the biggest distractions for drivers since it diverts attention from the road for longer periods of time, and increases the chances of being in a crash.

DISTRACTED DRIVING STATISTICS

According to NHTSA, there were 2,841 people killed and approximately 400,000 injured in distracted driving related

crashes in the United States in 2018.

Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes in the United States in 2018 were reported as distracted at the time of the crash, and eight percent of drivers 15-19 years of age who were involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crash.

The overall number of traffic deaths in Georgia has decreased since the state implemented a hands-free law in 2018.

According to NHTSA, the 1,504 traffic deaths in 2018 were a two percent decrease from the 1,540 people who were killed in traffic crashes in 2016. However, the number of people killed in traffic crashes in 2018 represented a 32 percent increase over a five-year period.

