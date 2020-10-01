Advertisement

Fox Creek’s Williams racking up college offers

Junior lineman Nick Williams stretches during halftime.
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s so easy to cheer for the kids who do everything right and see their hard work get rewarded. Fox Creek’s Nick Williams still has 2 seasons to go at with the Predators and is already one of the most sought after college recruits in the area.

“He works hard and does everything that he’s asked to do. And I’m excited to coach him for the next couple of years,” said head coach LaFayette Stewart.

The junior lineman already has 15 D1 offers, including five in the SEC, three in the Big Ten, four in the ACC, and one in the Big 12. His full offer list (in chronological order) is Coastal Carolina, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Syracuse, Arkansas, Florida State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Auburn. NC State, Mississippi State, and Howard. At 6′ 5″ and over 300 pounds, he’s a college coach’s dream. The raw talent and skill is there, but Williams still wants to take his game to an even higher level.

“There’s always room for improvement and I take that very seriously. Like, there’ll be some days where I just get together with friends and just go to work. You know what I’m trying to say? There’s just a motivation that I got and we got,” said Williams.

Williams is focused on improving the finer points within his technique as he tries to put on a show the rest of his junior season. It’s a common goal shared with Stewart, who believes Nick’s success can serve as a bridge to the rest of the program.

“Him and his family deserve it. And I hope it’s a lot more because of the exposure that it will give this entire program and other athletes in the class of 2021 and class of 2022 and beyond. I’m just excited what this is going to do for the program,” Stewart continued.

Nick also has a greater motivation this season as he plays for his grandmother who recently passed and wears a custom mask with her image on it.

