Fall into October with the animals at Eudora Farms in Salley

SALLEY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is here and we’re getting into the holiday spirit, and so is Eudora Farms in Salley, South Carolina.

They’re known for their safari drive-thru where you can see all kinds of animals from the comfort of your car. But that’s not all they are offering this fall.

“Our main attraction is the Eudora Wildlife Safari Park,” Mark Nisbet of Eudora Farms said. “We’re going to do a sort of a sneak a peek tomorrow."

The park along with a pumpkin patch, racing pigs, a hay maze, just to name a few, are some of the features families will be able to experience during a visit.

“We were trying to think of something during October that we could do. We decided to do a pumpkin patch,” Nisbet said. "Rosaire’s Racing Pigs. They will be doing two or three shows tomorrow.

“We have pigs, so you know, pigs are on a farm,” Wayne Rosaire said. “And of course, you get a good audience and they’re cheering them on, that helps the excitement of it all. That will definitely help them as well.”

“Also some of the other activities we decided to have, is, were going to do wagon rides, a hay maze, pony rides, and camel rides, as well as a petting zoo,” Nisbet said.

This all starts tomorrow at 219 Salem Ln in Salley!

For more information about Eudora Farms, visit their website or Facebook page.

Are you ready for an October full of fun?! Join us every weekend in October for our Safari Fall festival!! Posted by Eudora Farms on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.