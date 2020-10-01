Edgefield County areas under boil advisory after water main break

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County areas are now under a boil water advisory after a main break caused by a cable installation contractor in the area. Water is now shut off for these affected areas.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority is in the process of repairing the damaged pipe now and will have the water back on in approximately two hours.

Customers in the following areas are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute before drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by authorities:

Martintown Rd from Murrah Rd to Briggs Rd, Briggs Rd, Woodlawn Rd, Currytown Rd from Martintown to Plantation Pointe, Plantation Pointe, River Hill Subdivision, Cannon Mill Subdivision, Summerlake Subdivision, Cherry Tree Ln, Smokey Circle, Smoke Ridge Dr, Birch Point Subdivision, Sweetwater Creek Dr, Creek Stone Dr, Springhaven Dr from Martintown Rd to Hidden Circle, Delaughter Drive and Dock Dr.

If you have any questions concerning this notice, customers can contact the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority at (803) 637-301.

