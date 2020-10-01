Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

Today is expected to be a little warmer with highs in the mid to low 80s. This will be thanks to slightly warmer air across the region ahead of another cold front expected to move through late today into early Friday. Sunny skies expected during the day. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday behind the front. Highs will be below average in the mid 70s with plenty of sun during the day. Weather looks perfect for Friday night football games with game time temps in the 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-12 mph.

Low temperatures early Saturday are expected to range from the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine continues during the day Saturday with highs staying cooler than average in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

A few clouds are expected during the day Sunday, but we should remain mostly sunny. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 70s. Our cooler than average stretch is expected to continue into next week with highs remaining in the mid to upper 70s.

