Could the pandemic and civil unrest contribute to increased gun demand?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the pandemic, an election year, and civil unrest, gun store owners say it has created the perfect storm for one of the biggest gun and ammo shortages they’ve seen.

“Normally if you want to go get a Glock-19 as an example, it’s one of the most popular guns out there. I haven’t had them in about three months, can’t get them.”

Buddy Lichty owners Shooters Indoor Range and Gun Shop in Augusta. He says the typical peak gun season is usually from September to November.

But since last fall of 2019, the demand has only increased for firearms and ammunition.

“We’re usually sucking wind, if you will, in the summer,” Lichty said. “But this year, it’s as if November has not stopped. It’s been that kind of crazy.”

And it’s not just gun enthusiasts stockpiling. The National Shooting Sports Foundation found in the year of 2020, millions of people became first-time gun owners.

A large percentage of those first-time owners were women, with an especially big increase among black women.

“I’ve never purchased one on my own and I didn’t even really consider it a necessity, I felt safe,” Rae-lynn Bello, a first-time gun owner, said.

She recently purchased her first firearm, and her reason: “With tensions, getting a little hotter these days and the leaders around us are communicating more division than unity. It makes us a little nervous, and I’d rather be in the position that I have it, and I never have to use it, rather than needing it and not having it,” Bello said.

Lichty says if the demand continues to stay high, he doesn’t know if and in what capacity he will be able to stay open past this year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.