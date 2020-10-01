Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill, excluding Furey Plantation.

These customers need to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute prior to consumption.

The advisory was issued due to an unexpected water main break on Highway 28 South.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to the breakage.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

