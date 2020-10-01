Advertisement

Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

boil water
boil water(boil water)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department has issued a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill, excluding Furey Plantation.

These customers need to vigorously boil their water for at least a full minute prior to consumption.

The advisory was issued due to an unexpected water main break on Highway 28 South.

Dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to the breakage.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

MORE | Application period ending for S.C. pandemic rental aid

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MISSING: Richmond County deputies seek 16-year-old girl

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen.

News

Denmark-Olar schools closed today due to water problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Due to an emergency with the city’s water system, the Denmark-Olar school district will be closed today.

News

Application period ending for S.C. pandemic rental aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Applications are closing for a program that can provide assistance of up to $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment.

News

South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina and Georgia officials are hoping for economic boosts from additional NASCAR Cup Series races.

Latest News

News

Students due to return to Spirit Creek Middle School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
It’s back to school on Friday for students at Spirit Creek Middle School after the Richmond County School System shut down the campus for more than two weeks.

News

New shaved snow business hits the sweet spot in North Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Open for only three weeks, Vampire Penguin has already had to order another freezer and triple its product order.

News

Could pandemic, civil unrest be pushing a rise in gun demand?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
With the pandemic, an election year and civil unrest, gun store owners say there's a perfect storm for one of the biggest gun and ammo shortages they’ve seen.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Gun shops see shortages as demand increases

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

World of Coca-Cola offers discounts to Georgia residents

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fall is officially in the air, and, at World of Coca-Cola, so are savings.