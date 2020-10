DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to an emergency with the city’s water system, the Denmark-Olar school district will be closed today.

The district, also known as Bamberg 2, issued the announcement early today.

City officials told News 12 the water problem was a leak but that it had been repaired by 8:45 a.m.

