Augusta city leaders want change in crime-troubled District 5

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s District 5 has been the focus of gang activity in previous years.

In the last 3 months, there were thousands of crimes reported in this area alone, but we focused on the major ones. The city planned to host a town hall to address that rise this week, but it was called off, yet the need for change is still there.

And city leaders are ready it.

Gunfire can be just as common as the sounds of traffic if you ask some neighbors.

“They shooting down the street,” neighbor Willie Johnson said. “A lot of times you hear shots. Bam, bam. You hear the shots.”

But Johnson hangs onto to his optimism, saying he’s at least had fewer concerns of drug activity.

“They use to sell drugs like you’d sell watermelon,” Johnson said. “It’s not so bad like it used to be.”

City leaders don’t disagree. Some saying there’s been local success with community police patrols in neighborhoods. But the crime is still pervasive.

“It’s always going to be some bad elements but we got too much of it that we allow to happen,” District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said.

Here’s the crime data for District 5, broken down into three of its biggest areas -- Barton Chapel, Old McDuffie, and Milledgeville.

From July to September, there were hundreds of theft, dozens of assaults, and dozens of 911 calls related to gun incidents.

“It’s a continued situation but it’s only on one side of town, I think we need to understand that,” Williams said.

Williams says it’s no coincidence neighborhoods that face higher poverty rates, also see high crime calls, arguing while more must be done at home, a lot must also be done by the city.

He’s calling for more commission plans that specifically target kids, schools, and poverty.

The answer won’t come overnight, but the city can at least begin with a question -- what more should be done?

“We let too much negative grow and multiple then it takes the positive stuff and moves it out,” Williams said. “We got to reverse that in my opinion, we’ve got to reverse what we’ve been doing.”

Williams is looking to shift the focus from project development to people-focused initiatives -- something he wants to bring to the commission in the coming weeks.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office awarded $45,000 in crime prevention grants. They plan to use it for the body camera program to help with transparency in community policing.

