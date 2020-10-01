Advertisement

Army Corps collecting fees again at sites in region

Strom Thurmond lake
Strom Thurmond lake(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting fees at its day use recreation areas in the Savannah District, which includes the CSRA.

Fee collections had been suspended when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Fees will initially be taken at sites with automated collection machines. Additional machines will be phased in over the next several months.

The sites will accept annual passes, which have been granted a seven-month extension if purchased between April 2019 and April 2020.

Visitors are encouraged to check the status of sites before visiting them. That information is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities.

MORE | South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 found dead in Aiken County; 1 person detained

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Aiken County deputies responded around 11:24 a.m. to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road, where they found two dead females.

News

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.

National

Ga. senators praise court nominee after meeting with her

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this week.

News

Hundreds break social distance mandates after USC game

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.

Latest News

News

‘It’s the simple things’: SC Police return stolen rocking chair to elderly woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Loris Police Department helped return a beloved family heirloom to an 87-year-old woman.

News

Wedding venues seeing business bounce back after impacts of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many businesses are trying to bounce back from the impacts of COVID-19.

News

2 more crashes reported this morning at site of wreck that killed deputies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Tradesha Woodard
For the third morning in a row, there were vehicle crashes on eastbound Interstate 20 at the Grovetown exit.

News

New anti-trafficking hotline created in Ga.

Updated: 4 hours ago
There is a new statewide resource to report information related to human trafficking cases.

News

Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Due to a line break, the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department issues a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill except Furey Plantation.

News

MISSING: Richmond County deputies seek 16-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen.