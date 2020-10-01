Army Corps collecting fees again at sites in region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has resumed collecting fees at its day use recreation areas in the Savannah District, which includes the CSRA.

Fee collections had been suspended when recreation areas were closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Fees will initially be taken at sites with automated collection machines. Additional machines will be phased in over the next several months.

The sites will accept annual passes, which have been granted a seven-month extension if purchased between April 2019 and April 2020.

Visitors are encouraged to check the status of sites before visiting them. That information is available at https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/visitors/status.cfm.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing and other COVID-19 safety precautions required and recommended by local, state and federal authorities.

