Advertisement

Application period ending for S.C. pandemic rental aid

Eviction Notice
Eviction Notice
By Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. today for a COVID-19 rental assistance program for South Carolina residents.

SC Thrive, a statewide nonprofit organization, launched the program in late May in cooperation with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority.

The aim was to lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis on state residents by keeping renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave.

The program can provide assistance of up to $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies.

Those wishing to submit new applications for the program or simply learn more about it can do so at rent.scthrive.org.

Applicants must meet several requirements to qualify for the program, including:

  • Applicants must be South Carolina residents.
  • Applicants' household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LPONAh.
  • Applicants' employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.
  • Applicants must be past due on rent.
  • The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.
  • The applicant cannot currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

In addition to the COVID-19 program, SC Thrive helps South Carolinians navigate available benefits. To learn more, visit scthrive.org.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil order issued for Clarks Hill water customers

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Due to a line break, the McCormick County Water and Sewer Department issues a boil advisory for all residents of Clarks Hill except Furey Plantation.

News

MISSING: Richmond County deputies seek 16-year-old girl

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 16-year-old Kayleigh Allen.

News

Denmark-Olar schools closed today due to water problem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Due to an emergency with the city’s water system, the Denmark-Olar school district will be closed today.

News

South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina and Georgia officials are hoping for economic boosts from additional NASCAR Cup Series races.

Latest News

News

Students due to return to Spirit Creek Middle School

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
It’s back to school on Friday for students at Spirit Creek Middle School after the Richmond County School System shut down the campus for more than two weeks.

News

New shaved snow business hits the sweet spot in North Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
Open for only three weeks, Vampire Penguin has already had to order another freezer and triple its product order.

News

Could pandemic, civil unrest be pushing a rise in gun demand?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
With the pandemic, an election year and civil unrest, gun store owners say there's a perfect storm for one of the biggest gun and ammo shortages they’ve seen.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Gun shops see shortages as demand increases

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

World of Coca-Cola offers discounts to Georgia residents

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fall is officially in the air, and, at World of Coca-Cola, so are savings.