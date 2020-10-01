Application period ending for S.C. pandemic rental aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The application period ends at 11:59 p.m. today for a COVID-19 rental assistance program for South Carolina residents.

SC Thrive, a statewide nonprofit organization, launched the program in late May in cooperation with the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority.

The aim was to lessen the impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis on state residents by keeping renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave.

The program can provide assistance of up to $1,500 for rent in a one-time, lump-sum payment made directly to property owners or management companies.

Those wishing to submit new applications for the program or simply learn more about it can do so at rent.scthrive.org.

Applicants must meet several requirements to qualify for the program, including:

Applicants must be South Carolina residents.

Applicants' household income at the time of application must be at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI) for the county in which they reside. Income eligibility by county can be found at: https://bit.ly/2LPONAh

Applicants' employment/income must have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 10, 2020, or later.

Applicants must be past due on rent.

The rent assistance payment must bring the rental balance current.

The applicant cannot currently receive any subsidized rental assistance.

In addition to the COVID-19 program, SC Thrive helps South Carolinians navigate available benefits. To learn more, visit scthrive.org.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.