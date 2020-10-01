Advertisement

Anderson shines, Braves shut out Reds again to sweep series

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates driving in the game-winning run against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 1-0.
Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates driving in the game-winning run against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 1-0.(John Bazemore | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Ian Anderson dazzled in another shutout performance for Atlanta, and the Braves won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades by sweeping the light-hitting Cincinnati Reds with a 5-0 victory.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

Atlanta will face Miami or the Chicago Cubs in the NL Division Series in Houston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

No. 1 Clemson, Virginia in rematch of ACC championship game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tigers took the last meeting 10 months ago with a 62-17 victory in the ACC Championship game.

News

Hundreds break social distance mandates after USC game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say several parties and large gatherings coinciding with the University of South Carolina’s football game had to be broken up Saturday as people celebrated the first game of the season.

News

South Carolina, Georgia gain NASCAR Cup Series races

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
South Carolina and Georgia officials are hoping for economic boosts from additional NASCAR Cup Series races.

Sports

Fox Creek’s Williams racking up college offers

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
His full offer list (in chronological order) is Coastal Carolina, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Syracuse, Arkansas, Florida State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Auburn. NC State, Mississippi State, and Howard.

Latest News

Sports

Braves top Reds in 13

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series.

Sports

Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday when they paid off the final year of his contract.

Sports

Rhule: Panthers’ biggest issue is taking poor tackle angles

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Carolina’s first win of the season last week against the Chargers was a step in the right direction, he’s still concerned about the team’s tackling.

Sports

NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL is threatening teams with possible suspensions for sideline personnel, including coaches, who do not properly wear face coverings during the pandemic.

News

Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.

News

GreenJackets reportedly behind on rent payments

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Staff
The Augusta GreenJackets are reportedly a quarter of a million dollars behind on rent for SRP Park.