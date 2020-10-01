Aiken Regional still working as normal despite hack on parent company

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as their parent company continues to investigate and fix their systems following a hack caused by malware, Aiken Regional says they’re still providing patient care.

Thanks to “pre-established downtime procedures”, the hospital is still up and running.

Aiken Regional’s parent company, Universal Health Services says their system was breached Sunday morning. All systems were immediately disconnected and the network was deactivated.

Since then, IT professionals have been working to restore service and reconnect systems.

Still, UHS is looking to assuage any fears about any personal data being accessed. The company says it doesn’t appear that any patient or employee data has been accessed, copied, or misused.

