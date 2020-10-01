Advertisement

Aiken Fall Fest opens Friday at fairgrounds

The Aiken Fall Fest is coming to the area from October 2 to October 11.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An event is coming to the Aiken area for families who want to get out for food and rides during the pandemic.

Reithoffer Shows Inc., which brings all the rides, entertainment, games and vendors to the Western Carolina State Fair every year, presents Aiken Fall Fest.

The event will run from Friday to Oct. 11 at the Aiken County Fairgrounds, 561 May Royal Drive.

It will have approximately 20 rides in addition to food vendors and games.

Reithoffer will debut its newest ride, The Beast. Other rides include Vertigo, Full Tilt, Starship and the popular Himalaya.

“We are happy to be able to put on a fun event for the whole family,” said Reithoffer owner Pat Reithoffer. “We will be taking many safety precautions, of course, to make sure our guests have a great experience and stay healthy.”

Those safety precautions include:

  • Checking guests' temperatures upon entrance.
  • All guests must wear masks.
  • Encouraging social distancing.
  • Providing plenty of hand-sanitizing stations.
  • Sanitizing rides on a regular schedule.
  • Using touchless technology for credit card purchases.
  • Modifying seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Ticket information:

  • Gate entrance with no rides: $5
  • Gate entrance plus unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday)
  • There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.
  • Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd-dependent.

