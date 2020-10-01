$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, one of those tickets was sold at a Circle K on Columbia Highway in Aiken.

That Aiken ticket is worth $50,000.

The Aiken winner’s tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball.

Wednesday night’s numbers were 14, 18, 36, 49, 67, and a Powerball of 18.

Check your tickets!

