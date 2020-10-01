$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken convenience store
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina are about to make two people just a little bit richer.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, one of those tickets was sold at a Circle K on Columbia Highway in Aiken.
That Aiken ticket is worth $50,000.
The Aiken winner’s tickets matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball.
Wednesday night’s numbers were 14, 18, 36, 49, 67, and a Powerball of 18.
Check your tickets!
