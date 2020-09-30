Tractor-trailer driver in fatal nine-car I-20 crash charged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer truck driver has been charged in an accident on Interstate 20 that killed one and damaged seven other cars.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Royce Kaleb Smith is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely.

Smith, GSP says, was the driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the back of an SUV near mile marker 180 on Tuesday. The driver of that car, 54-year-old Brenda Anderson, perished as a result of the crash.

The tractor-trailer also collided with seven other cars.

The accident happened sometime after a fatal crash killed two law enforcement officers from Fulton County earlier in the day.

