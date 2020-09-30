Advertisement

Tractor-trailer driver in fatal nine-car I-20 crash charged

GSP has charged a man in connection with a fatal I-20 crash that killed one person on Tuesday.
GSP has charged a man in connection with a fatal I-20 crash that killed one person on Tuesday.(GSP)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor-trailer truck driver has been charged in an accident on Interstate 20 that killed one and damaged seven other cars.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Royce Kaleb Smith is charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, and following too closely.

Smith, GSP says, was the driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the back of an SUV near mile marker 180 on Tuesday. The driver of that car, 54-year-old Brenda Anderson, perished as a result of the crash.

The tractor-trailer also collided with seven other cars.

The accident happened sometime after a fatal crash killed two law enforcement officers from Fulton County earlier in the day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Columbia County schools to hire bus drivers, custodians

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers and custodians, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

News

FBI seeks help identifying man in child sexual exploitation case

Updated: 1 hours ago
The FBI says they are seeking information related to an endangered child who is associated with an unknown white male that has been denoted as John Doe 42.

News

Mourners remember the impact of Sgt. Charles Norton

Updated: 1 hours ago
A final farewell is held for a Richmond County deputy who died of COVID-19 complications.

News

FOUND: 15-year-old feared missing safe with her family

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl that was missing on Tuesday is safe with her family.

Latest News

News

How local educators aim to bring robotics to kids across the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Westminster Schools of Augusta is one of the 200 finalists vying to receive a $25,000 grant. With the funds, it wants to launch a robotics league.

News

Here's how you can help a school earn a $25,000 grant

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

See the procession for 2 lawmen killed in local wreck

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day after an Interstate 20 wreck killed them, the bodies of Deputies Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White were escorted out of the CSRA.

News

3 accused in molestation of 13-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Cequez Jones, 17, has been arrested and is accused along with two other boys of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

News

Two arrested in Waynesboro shooting, armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Burke County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one and are seeking another in connection with a shooting and armed robbery case last week.

News

Suspect pleads guilty in 45-pound Augusta cocaine bust

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jimmy Alexander Pujols, aka “El Gallo,” 35, faces federal prison in connection with a 2019 Augusta bust of cocaine shipped through Savannah.