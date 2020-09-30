Suspect pleads guilty in 45-pound Augusta cocaine bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect has pleaded guilty over more than 45 pounds of cocaine seized in Augusta after being shipped through Savannah.

Jimmy Alexander Pujols, aka “El Gallo,” 35, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, according to U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine.

Co-defendant Fausto Mendez Ramos, aka “Rudy Reyes Polanco,” 40, had pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to import a controlled substance.

Each charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison in the federal corrections system, which does not allow parole.

The cocaine was intercepted in June 2019 by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security agents working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Augusta Fire Department.

Investigators seized packages containing 21.3 kilos of cocaine at an Augusta warehouse holding a shipping container that had been transported from Savannah.

Pujols and Ramos were arrested after arriving to oversee the transfer of hidden packages of drugs from the container for shipment to Florida.

“We commend the outstanding work of the local and federal law enforcement agencies who caught these traffickers attempting to smuggle poison for distribution into our communities,” Christine said Tuesday in a statement.

