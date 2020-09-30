Runoff set to fill final month of Lewis’ term in Congress

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A runoff will decide who fills the seat of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

During Tuesday’s special election, former Atlanta Councilman Kwanza Hall and former Morehouse College President Robert Franklin emerged as the leaders to serve the remainder of Lewis' term.

The winner of the runoff, scheduled for Dec. 1, will only serve about a month in Congress.

The november election between Republican Angela Stanton King and Democrat Nikema Williams will decide who serves the full two-year term beginning in January.

