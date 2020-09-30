Rhule: Panthers’ biggest issue is taking poor tackle angles

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Carolina’s first win of the season last week against the Chargers was a step in the right direction, he’s still concerned about the team’s tackling.

Carolina’s defense replaced eight starters from last year, and the Panthers start three rookies so there was expected to be an adjustment period.

Toss in the fact the team didn’t get much of an offseason because of COVID-19 to work on techniques — because the new coaching staff was frantically working to install a new scheme instead — and it’s not surprising the Panthers might have some problems with tackling.

