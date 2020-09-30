Rescuers sent to new wreck at same site as one that killed 2 deputies

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County rescue crews were dispatched this morning to an accident with possible injuries at the same site as a crash Tuesday that killed two deputies from Fulton County.

The latest crash — which we have no indication is fatal — was reported just before 8 a.m. at Exit 190 of Interstate 20.

At least two rescue units were dispatched to the scene at Lewiston Road, which included a crash on the eastbound side and possibly affected the westbound side, as well.

News 12 has a crew on the way, and we’ll keep you updated.

The crash Tuesday occurred as a maintenance project was scheduled at the location, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The roadwork was expected to have a minor impact, closing the right lane. It was unclear whether the crash was related to the project.

That happened at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday when their patrol struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic on the eastbound side.

Also Tuesday, another fatal crash happened 10 miles to the west, also on the eastbound side of I-20, and involved nine vehicles.

And Exit 190 is about 16 miles east of where a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two weeks ago.

