Advertisement

Rescuers sent to new wreck at same site as one that killed 2 deputies

Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.
Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.(KCRG)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County rescue crews were dispatched this morning to an accident with possible injuries at the same site as a crash Tuesday that killed two deputies from Fulton County.

The latest crash — which we have no indication is fatal — was reported just before 8 a.m. at Exit 190 of Interstate 20.

At least two rescue units were dispatched to the scene at Lewiston Road, which included a crash on the eastbound side and possibly affected the westbound side, as well.

News 12 has a crew on the way, and we’ll keep you updated.

MORE | Rescuers sent to wreck at same site as one that killed 2 deputies

The crash Tuesday occurred as a maintenance project was scheduled at the location, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The roadwork was expected to have a minor impact, closing the right lane. It was unclear whether the crash was related to the project.

That happened at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday when their patrol struck the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped for traffic on the eastbound side.

Also Tuesday, another fatal crash happened 10 miles to the west, also on the eastbound side of I-20, and involved nine vehicles.

And Exit 190 is about 16 miles east of where a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Why Georgia Tech is ditching spring break

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Tech is making big changes to their spring semester schedule that include doing away with the weeklong spring break.

News

McMaster approves bill for firefighter cancer benefits

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Staff
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill into law that will support firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

News

GreenJackets reportedly behind on rent payments

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Augusta GreenJackets are reportedly a quarter of a million dollars behind on rent for SRP Park.

News

Crew arrives to help remove wrecked ship off Ga. coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The mission to remove a wrecked cargo ship from Georgia’s coast is almost ready to begin.

Latest News

News

Runoff set to fill final month of Lewis’ term in Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A runoff will decide who fills the seat of late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor faces decision on coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order enforcing COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire tonight.

Traffic

After dying in I-20 crash, 2 deputies remembered for their sense of duty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Georgians are mourning and remembering two Fulton County deputies killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Richmond County Board of Education talks school during pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Deadly day on I-20 leaves 3 dead and community shaken

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
A deadly day along Interstate 20, with three people dead from crashes including two Fulton County deputies.