Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract

(AP) - The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday when they paid off the final year of his contract.

Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy, led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final and been selected to the All-Star Game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average.

