News 12 Now | Science Weekly 9/27/20

New find on Venus, close call with the ISS, Artemis Moon mission update, and more on this weeks episode
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In this episode of Science Weekly, we’ll be talking about a new find in the atmosphere of Venus, a close call with the International Space Station, and an update on the Artemis mission.

We’ll first be talking about the discovery of a gas called Phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus. This is pretty incredible because here on Earth the discovery of Phosphine is usually a sign of life. You can learn more about the scientific research that was conducted by clicking on Paper 1 and Paper 2.

In addition to talking about Venus and the International Space Station, the Artemis mission is coming along and NASA as released their plan of landing the first woman on the moon by 2024, Click here to read the full press release and learn more about the Artemis mission.

The final topic of the episode is how a warming climate could be affecting the development of tropical systems. I’ve added a few links so you can see the data for yourself! To create your own graph on NOAA’s website click here. You can learn more about Climate Change on Climate Central’s Website as well as local impacts here in the CSRA.

To learn more about where the science stands when it comes to climate change effects on El Nino or La Nina check out this video from the NOAA climate website.

