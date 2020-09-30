McMaster approves bill for firefighter cancer benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill into law that will support firefighters diagnosed with cancer.

The firefighter cancer benefit bill includes:

Reimbursing firefighters $12,000 a year for medical expenses..

An up-front payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis.

A $75,000 death benefit.

South Carolina was previously one of only two states without protections for firefighters with cancer, whose susceptibility to the disease is blamed on years of exposure to toxic smoke.

