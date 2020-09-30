I-20 eastbound lanes closed to accident near Riverwatch Pkwy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch confirms eastbound lanes are closed due to an accident near Interstate 20 and Riverwatch Parkway.

Dispatch confirms multiple vehicles are involved. There is no confirmation on injuries at this time.

Officials say the eastbound on-ramp from Riverwatch to I-20 will be shut down. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.