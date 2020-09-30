Advertisement

How local educators aim to bring robotics to kids across the CSRA

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a grant coming from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program, $25,000 is going to 40 causes that fill an unmet need in the community while also leaving a lasting impact.

Westminster Schools of Augusta is one of the 200 finalists vying to receive one of the grants.

Officials at Westminster say they’re lucky to be one of the finalists, and they say if they receive the grant, their cause involves bringing all schools together

“We wanted to create a local robotic league where all schools can participate,” said Wesley Brown, director of development for Westminster.

Neighborhood Assist organizers said 2,000 nominations were received through the crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. A review committee selected the top 200 finalists.

Through Friday, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 vote-getters will get a $25,000 grant.

Brown says with the cyber boom hitting Augusta, those at the school want to be a part of that.

The league would allow children to compete in different challenges, solving problems using robots.

MORE | A month into academic year, how are Richmond County schools doing?

“The wonderful thing about robotics – it really kind of summarizes the STEM movement that a lot of schools are really pushing for right now,” said robotics teacher Chris Parham.

School officials say they’re excited to bring the community together -- and they hope this league will leave a huge impact on many schools in our area.

But they say for their vision to become a reality, they’re going to need your vote.

Anyone 18 or older can vote up to 10 times a day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FBI seeks help identifying man in child sexual exploitation case

Updated: seconds ago
The FBI says they are seeking information related to an endangered child who is associated with an unknown white male that has been denoted as John Doe 42.

News

Mourners remember the impact of Sgt. Charles Norton

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A final farewell is held for a Richmond County deputy who died of COVID-19 complications.

News

FOUND: 15-year-old feared missing safe with her family

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl that was missing on Tuesday is safe with her family.

News

Here's how you can help a school earn a $25,000 grant

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

See the procession for 2 lawmen killed in local wreck

Updated: 1 hour ago
The day after an Interstate 20 wreck killed them, the bodies of Deputies Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White were escorted out of the CSRA.

News

3 accused in molestation of 13-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Cequez Jones, 17, has been arrested and is accused along with two other boys of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

News

Arrest made in Waynesboro shooting, but second suspect still sought

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Burke County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one and are seeking another in connection with a shooting and armed robbery case last week.

News

Suspect pleads guilty in 45-pound Augusta cocaine bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Jimmy Alexander Pujols, aka “El Gallo,” 35, faces federal prison in connection with a 2019 Augusta bust of cocaine shipped through Savannah.

News

Another Aiken County high school football game postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A day after Aiken County High School postponed its second high school football game within a week, another Aiken County School District school is postponing a game.

News

Judge stops $75M state payment to S.C. private law firms

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has temporarily blocked private attorneys from receiving $75 million from South Carolina for helping the state negotiate a settlement with the federal government over nuclear material left at the Savannah River Site.