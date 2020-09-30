How local educators aim to bring robotics to kids across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thanks to a grant coming from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist program, $25,000 is going to 40 causes that fill an unmet need in the community while also leaving a lasting impact.

Westminster Schools of Augusta is one of the 200 finalists vying to receive one of the grants.

Officials at Westminster say they’re lucky to be one of the finalists, and they say if they receive the grant, their cause involves bringing all schools together

“We wanted to create a local robotic league where all schools can participate,” said Wesley Brown, director of development for Westminster.

“This is for all schools in the area. If we were to get funded, we would recruit some of the public schools in the area, some of the private schools in the area.”

Neighborhood Assist organizers said 2,000 nominations were received through the crowd-sourced philanthropic program that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. A review committee selected the top 200 finalists.

Through Friday, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com.

The top 40 vote-getters will get a $25,000 grant.

Brown says with the cyber boom hitting Augusta, those at the school want to be a part of that.

The league would allow children to compete in different challenges, solving problems using robots.

“The wonderful thing about robotics – it really kind of summarizes the STEM movement that a lot of schools are really pushing for right now,” said robotics teacher Chris Parham.

School officials say they’re excited to bring the community together -- and they hope this league will leave a huge impact on many schools in our area.

But they say for their vision to become a reality, they’re going to need your vote.

Anyone 18 or older can vote up to 10 times a day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.