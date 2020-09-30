Advertisement

GreenJackets reportedly behind on rent payments

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets are reportedly a quarter of a million dollars behind on rent for SRP Park.

North Augusta city officials tell us the minor league baseball team enacted the force majeure clause in its stadium license agreement.

That protects both the team and the city in an extraordinary circumstance — in this case, the coronavirus pandemic. This allows the GreenJackets to make late rent payments.

Because of that, the team has paid $100,000 of the $350,000 it owes.

