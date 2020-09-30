Advertisement

Gov. Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 orders, state of emergency

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While other governors around the Southeast are beginning to lift COVID-19 executive orders and states of emergency, Gov. Brian Kemp has once again extended several restrictions and the state of emergency.

The continued restrictions will take effect on Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 15. The state of emergency, meanwhile, has been extended through Election Day until Nov. 9.

Minor changes have been made, however, to certain restrictions.

▪Following CDC guidance, workers at restaurants and bars may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

▪Allowing for certain SAT/ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility

