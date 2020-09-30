Golden Harvest asks CSRA to ‘Scare Away Hunger’ with new virtual drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The It’s Spooky To Be Hungry® drive kicks off Oct. 1, and as Golden Harvest Food Bank’s signature drive enters its 28th year, the food bank has made some updates to make it safer and easier.

Impacts from COVID-19 mean that food insecurity has risen by 41 percent in the community, and 1 in 5 people in the CSRA now struggle with hunger.

So, the food bank is encouraging businesses, neighborhoods, schools, and community members to create a virtual food drive to raise monetary donations or donate to the virtual Spooky campaign to help the food bank reach its $100,000 goal.

• Area residents can get involved in Spooky by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual Drive’.

• Community members can also donate to the Spooky campaign. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click “Donate”. Every $1 raised provides 3 meals to those in need in our area.

• CSRA residents can volunteer to help distribute door hangers this month. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org for details.

• Local businesses are competing to collect monetary donations Oct. 1-31. This is the third year the drive features a business competition. To join the It’s Spooky To Be Hungry® competition, visit https://itsspookytobehungry.org/businesses

• Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout October.

More information about how you can help is available at https://itsspookytobehungry.org.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.