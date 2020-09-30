Advertisement

Georgia governor faces decision on coronavirus restrictions

By Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order enforcing COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire tonight.

The governor last extended the guidelines Sept. 15.

If the governor doesn’t renew the order again, local governments will no longer be able to require face coverings and the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people could be lifted.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

News

Why Georgia Tech is ditching spring break

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia Tech is making big changes to their spring semester schedule that include doing away with the weeklong spring break.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Latest News

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study shows children of all ages now make up 10% of all U.S cases, up from 2% in April.

Coronavirus

Health officials push flu shots, fear ‘twindemic’ with COVID

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
There's no approved vaccine for COVID yet, but there is one for influenza.