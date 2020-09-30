Georgia governor faces decision on coronavirus restrictions

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order enforcing COVID-19 restrictions is set to expire tonight.

The governor last extended the guidelines Sept. 15.

If the governor doesn’t renew the order again, local governments will no longer be able to require face coverings and the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people could be lifted.

