GDOT presses road caution as large accidents troll Interstate 20

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two crashes have happened right at exit 190 in the past two days.

In the last three years, the Georgia Department of Transportation says there have been 337 accidents in the 15 mile stretch from exit 190 to exit 175 since September 2017.

Five of them ending up being fatal, including three in just the last two weeks. Nearly a quarter of them were at exit 190.

So the question is: what can be done to stop the trend?

We spoke to a former deputy who used to work in the Grovetown area. He chose not to go on camera, but he says “speeding” and “last-minute lane changes” have always caused accidents at this intersection.

But he says it’s gotten much worse from when he left about 10 years ago. He also said another reason is that people aren’t slowing down for construction on the highway.

GDOT is currently working on a lane-widening project for Lewistown road and say it’s to help with the growth Columbia County has seen. It’s one of three projects on this 15-mile stretch, with two others at exits 172 and 183.

In a statement, GDOT said “Safety is our number one priority. We encourage drivers to remain alert and aware of advanced signage about lane closures and traffic slowing conditions.”

As for what can be done, the former deputy believes GDOT is doing all they can do right now. He says these projects should help traffic flow when they’re complete, but people just need to be extra cautious and slow down.

