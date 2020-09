AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old girl that was missing on Tuesday is safe with her family.

Honesti Mack was last seen Monday around 5 p.m. on Kensington Drive South.

She was located and since has been returned to her family.

