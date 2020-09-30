FBI seeks help identifying man in child sexual exploitation case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI says they are seeking information related to an endangered child who is associated with an unknown white male that has been denoted as John Doe 42.

Investigators say John Doe 42 may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Agents say they would appreciate any publicity that will lead to the identification of John Doe 42.

It has been assessed John Doe 42 speaks with a southern accent, but FBI says they cannot conclude he is actually in the south. This request for assistance is being circulated all over the United States.

Agents say initial video of John Doe 42 shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Aug. 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced Oct. 2015.

The FBI says John Doe 42 has gray hair and is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images however, they say it is possible that John Doe 42′s appearance may have changed over the years.

The FBI has provided a direct link to their web site wanted section that highlights John Doe 42 and they say this link includes an audio recording of his voice.

“Somebody out there will know this guy,” the FBI said. “Thank you for your consideration and assistance.”

Investigators say anyone with information should submit a tip on the FBI’s webpage, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 800-225-5324. They also want to remind the public that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI released a statement saying:

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

