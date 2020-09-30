Advertisement

Deadly day on Interstate 20 leaves 3 dead and community shaken

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly day along Interstate 20, with three people dead from crashes including two Fulton County deputies.

Two deadly accidents happened Tuesday morning along a stretch of I-20.

“Right about, simultaneously, this tanker comes around us and I see him just clipping all the vehicles in front of me,” Simeon Ledbetter, one of the drivers involved in the crash said.

Within a few short hours, a ten-mile stretch took three lives.

“I, you know, put my hand on hers and see if she could respond to anything I was saying, but she couldn’t speak,” Ledbetter said. “It’s not an image that I think will leave you anytime soon.”

Ledbetter was first to rush to help the woman, who was later identified as 54-year-old Brenda Anderson, killed in a nine-car pileup.

“I see traffic is stopped, so I go ahead and stop,” Ledbetter said. “I hear a loud boom and about half a second later I feel like a jolt in my truck.”

Anderson’s car hit the back of his, sandwiching her Toyota RAV4 between his dump truck and a tanker.

“And then you think, you know, a couple more inches and I could have been one of them too,” Ledbetter said.

Later, the drivers realized, the slowdown that caused their crash was the result of another deadly accident just ten miles up the road.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a patrol car, driven by Deputy Kenny Ingram and Deputy Anthony White of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, hit the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic and were killed in that crash.

GDOT says that accidents around that are not uncommon. In 2016 alone, more than 370 accidents occurred between mile marker 172 and 194.

