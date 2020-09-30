Cyberattack hits hospital chain that includes Aiken Regional

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. computer networks of the hospital chain that includes Aiken Regional Medical Centers were taken offline after a cyberattack hit the company.

News 12 has reached out to Aiken Regional for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Universal Health Services, which has more than 250 facilities in the U.S., acknowledged the network was still down as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The company blamed the incident on malware, saying the attack early Sunday led the chain to shut down all networks across the U.S. enterprise.

“We have no indication at this time that any patient or employee data has been accessed, copied or misused,” the company said in a statement.

Doctors and nurses at affected hospitals and clinics had to resort to paper records and described chaotic conditions, with labwork backed up.

The company also has hospitals in the United Kingdom, but a spokeswoman says its operations in that country were not affected.

“UHS implements extensive IT security protocols to protect our systems and data, and we are working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT infrastructure and business operations as quickly as possible,” the company statement said. “We are making steady progress with recovery efforts. Certain applications have already started coming online again, with others projected to be restored on a rolling basis across the U.S.”

