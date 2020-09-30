Crew arrives to help remove wrecked ship off Ga. coast

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mission to remove a wrecked cargo ship from Georgia’s coast is almost ready to begin.

On Tuesday, about 100 critical-response personnel have arrived to remove the Golden Ray off the St. Simons Sound.

Operations are expected to begin some time in october and last for at least eight weeks.

The cargo ship capsized last year after leaving Georgia.

Last Wednesday, testimony at a hearing revealed the ship overturned due to unstable loading procedures.

