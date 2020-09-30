Advertisement

Columbia County schools to hire bus drivers, custodians

Columbia County School District bus
Columbia County School District bus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is holding a Job Fair for bus drivers and custodians, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The fair will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Columbia Middle School, located at 2013 Raider Way, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.

Staff members from the Department of Human Resources and Department of Transportation will be on hand to provide interested candidates an overview of the job description and answer any questions.

All qualified candidates will receive an on-site interview. Business attire suggested as on-site interviews will occur.

Minimum requirements to be a bus driver with The Columbia County School District include:

● Must be 21 years of age

● Must pass the school bus drivers annual physical exam to include, drug and alcohol screenings

● Must have a safe driving record

● Must have a positive attitude and a passion for providing a clean and safe mode of transportation for our students

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to drive a school bus. The Columbia County School District offers paid, in-house training for qualified candidates to earn their CDL after employment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online, and to submit their resume to alicia.lowe@ccboe.net or apply on-site at the job fair.

You can find an application and a complete list of job descriptions online at www.ccboe.net

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Candidates are asked to maintain a safe social distance at all times.

Face coverings are required when entering and exiting the building, however, candidates will be able to remove their face covering when seated at their own discretion.

Staff will be available to sanitize seating, table tops, and other high-touch areas between interviews.

