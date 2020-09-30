Advertisement

College football player arrested on murder charge in Ga.

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Georgia have arrested a Georgetown University football player accused of killing a man in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Marshal spokesman told news outlets that federal agents took 21-year-old Dijon Williams into custody Monday in Lawrenceville. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas.

A D.C. police spokesman said Thomas was found fatally wounded July 21 in Northwest Washington, about 6 miles from Georgetown’s campus.

The university says Williams has been suspended from the Division I team. News outlets report the Atlanta senior was a wide receiver. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

