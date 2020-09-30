Advertisement

Braves top Reds in 13

Atlanta Braves Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates driving in the game-winning run against the Cincinnati Reds in the 13th inning during Game 1 of a National League wild-card baseball series, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves won 1-0.(John Bazemore | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series.

The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001. If they wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, they’ll snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer and Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest. There were 37 in all.

