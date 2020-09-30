Bauer leads Reds rotation against Braves’ powerful lineup

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds will test their strong starting pitching against the Atlanta Braves' powerful lineup in the NL wild-card round.

Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. give Atlanta, the NL East champions, a high-scoring lineup. Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray form a powerful rotation to challenge the Atlanta bats in the best-of-three series. Reds manager David Bell says it is “a great matchup.”

The Braves have lost a record-tying 10 consecutive postseason appearances since their last series win in 2001. The Reds are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

