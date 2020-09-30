Advertisement

Arrest made in Waynesboro shooting, but second suspect still sought

Burke County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one and are seeking another in connection with a shooting and armed robbery case last week.
Burke County sheriff's deputies have arrested one and are seeking another in connection with a shooting and armed robbery case last week.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County sheriff’s deputies have arrested one and are seeking another in connection with a shooting and armed robbery case last week.

Authorities say 19-year-old Kaliyah Rashonda Fields, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Deputies were called to Grubbs Street and Walker Street back on Sept. 24 and found a man that had been shot and robbed. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Bromekis Dashon Anthony, is still being sought. Anthony, investigators say, was last spotted driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro with a racing stripe and a primed grey rear driver’s side quarter panel.

Anthony is considered to be armed and dangerous.

